Oyo-Ita Makes Surprise Visit To Aso Rock

The embattled Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, made a surprise visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

The Presidency will inaugurate new cabinet today.

Oyo-Ita, who arrived the State House in her official SUV around 9.45am walked straight to the office of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

She had been missing at the two-day Presidential Retreat for ministers designate, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries held at the old Banquet Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

The HoS failed to show up on Tuesday when she was scheduled to speak on ‘Consolidating Ongoing Reforms in the Public Service’.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had last week Tuesday grilled Oyo-Ita over alleged N3b contract scam.

Media reports on Monday had claimed that Oyo-Ita had submitted her letter of retirement from the service

But the Presidency had countered by saying that it was yet to receive the resignation letter.