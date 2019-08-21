NIN: NIMC To Extend Enrolment To Austria, Germany

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it has concluded plans to extend the National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment to Nigerians living in Austria and Germany.

The Director-General NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, disclosed this on Tuesday, in a statement signed by the General Manager, Operations, Abdulhamid Umar.

The DG said the exercise will involve the demographic and biometric data capture of Nigerians residing in both nations.

It added that the process will be done in collaboration with Biosec Solution Limited, one of the partners licensed by NIMC to carry out enrolment across the globe.

Aziz noted that the extension was to ensure that Nigerians living in diaspora are not left out from the process.

”As it is in line with NIMC’s mandate to populate the National Identity Database (NIDB) and issue the NIN to all Nigerians and Legal Residents,” the DG said.

In May, the agency announced its extension of enrolment of Nigerians in Diaspora to the United States of America. The process is also currently on in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Aziz said the NIN is a mandatory requirement for many services like the acquisition and renewal of the International Passport, Bank account opening in Nigeria, Tax filing in Nigeria, and Business registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission amongst others.

“The flag-off of the new centres is scheduled to hold on Wednesday 21st August, 2019 in Austria, Vienna at the Embassy/Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Renweg 25, P. O. Box 183, 1030, and on Friday, 23rd August, 2019 in Germany, Berlin at the Nigeria Embassy, Germany Neue jakobstrasse4, 10179.

”The NIMC licensed partners include: Biosec Solutions Limited; Slogani Consults Limited; CHAMS Consortium Limited; Defcon Systems Limited/ OIS Services; National eAuthentication Limited/ OIS Services;

”Thebez Global Resources/ Cox & Kings; Dantata Universal Services/VFS Global; Venn Technology Limited; Kevonne Consults Limited/Iris ID Systems INC.; UGS Technologies Limited/ OrangeHook African Continental/ Carvus; File Solution Limited/ EYE-ID LLC and IRIS Smart Technologies Limited,” the statement added.