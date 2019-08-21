SARS Shoots Criminal Suspects To Death
FSARS (File image)

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have killed two unidentified criminal suspects in Igando area of Lagos after arresting them.

Concise News understands that the suspects allegedly robbed people through online market Jiji.

It was learned that the suspects call sellers on the platform to purchase their product, after negotiation, they agree to meet.

At the point of meeting, they forcefully collect the property from their sellers.

As a way of stopping the suspects, a victim met with them with men of SARS.

In a video, the SARS officials arrest them after collecting their guns.

However, rather than take them to the station and make them face the law, they were killed.

After the video went viral, Nigerians have, again, taken to Twitter to condemn the act.

