Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have killed two unidentified criminal suspects in Igando area of Lagos after arresting them.

Concise News understands that the suspects allegedly robbed people through online market Jiji.

It was learned that the suspects call sellers on the platform to purchase their product, after negotiation, they agree to meet.

At the point of meeting, they forcefully collect the property from their sellers.

As a way of stopping the suspects, a victim met with them with men of SARS.

In a video, the SARS officials arrest them after collecting their guns.

However, rather than take them to the station and make them face the law, they were killed.

After the video went viral, Nigerians have, again, taken to Twitter to condemn the act.

Watch video:

This disturbing video showing extrajudicial killings of two men who have already been “disarmed” is beyond barbaric. The @PoliceNG MUST as a matter of urgency see that the devils who committed this murder are brought to book. WE ARE TIRED #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/InaF4QCBez — Governor Wike (@NyesomWlKE) August 21, 2019

Watching that video gave me goosebumps. If we can come together to protest against rape, why can't we protest against another set of animals.. This is so disheartening #EndSARS — Motunrayo (@thekhadijah_b) August 21, 2019

This guys are unarmed and one of them was shot….this shows that no one is safe in Nigeria #ENDSARS pic.twitter.com/8VAPEL7MVK — Lagos LandLord™🇳🇬🇬🇭 #BBNaija (@chiefagbabiaka) August 20, 2019

Can’t y’all parade to Aso Rock so the government can see how serious you are about this #EndSARS thing, just like y’all did at #COZA after hearing a pastor allegedly raped someone!!!

Is this not the time to make moves like that? — A T L A N T A •• M A R T I N S🕵🏾‍♂️ (@atlanta_martins) August 21, 2019