Nigerian transgender identified as Veso Golden Oke is set to take part in a beauty pageant in Ghana, Concise News understands.

25-year-old Veso formerly identified as Messiah Oke Veso was born to a Nigerian father and Ghanaian mother, into an Anglican family.

It is said that hhe will represent Ghana at Miss Europe Continental in Italy, if he eventually wins the competition.

In an interview he granted last year, he revealed that he was born as a young child with male genitals but growing up, he realized he wasn’t fitting into the body he had and it was traumatizing, until hhe discovered transitioning through an ex-girlfriend he was dating at the time.

He stated that he takes hormone pills to naturally grow boobs just as women, grow hips, grow butts, get slimmer stomach and waistline.

Veso Golden was said to have fled Nigeria to Ghana, on his mother’s advice and total support, to prevent harrassment and the 14 year jail term after former president Goodluck Jonathan signed the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill (SSMPA) into law in 2014.