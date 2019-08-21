Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Tuesday, August 21st, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved replacements for the heads of Federal Government agencies that were recently appointed as ministers. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, announced this in a statement on Tuesday. The President’s spokesman said the appointments take immediate effect.

Suspected kidnap kingpin Hamisu Wadume, named in the clash between policemen and soldiers two weeks ago in Taraba state, has been rearrested, Concise News understands. It was learned that police operatives tied to the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team nabbed Wadume in the Hotoro area of Kano state. Hamisu, according to the police, was rearrested in the late hours of Monday.

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied raiding the house of the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode. The Commission, Concise News understands, said that Ambode, like other former governors, is under investigation since they no longer constitutionally enjoy immunity, and hence the EFCC did not raid his home.

The immediate past Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has assured that there is no cause for alarm following a search on his residence by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Concise News had reported that the EFCC had on Tuesday searched his Epe country home and Parkview Ikoyi residence.

An appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, against a ruling by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has been struck out by the Supreme Court. The appeal marked SC/738/2019 was filed against a ruling by the tribunal in which it held that the Atiku and the PDP do not have a reply to an application filed on May 14, 2019 by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking among others, the dismissal of their (Atiku and the PDP) challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the last presidential election.

Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has regained freedom from the custody of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Babalele, who was remanded by a Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged money laundering, was freed on Friday after he met the N20million bail term imposed by the judge, Nicholas Oweibo, and has since returned to Abuja.

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has given reasons his members would not retreat in attacking Igbo leaders in foreign countries, Concise News reports. According to him, the purported killing of over 600 of his members through ‘Operation Python Dance’ was caused by the leaders whom he claimed allowed the desecration of Igbo tradition and culture following the invasion of his father’s compound by soldiers.

As regards the detention of Omoyele Sowore and all other persons arrested during the peaceful protest held on August 5, 2019, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Federal Government, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of police to explain why the Revolutionnow protesters should not be unconditionally released. Concise News understands that the court also ordered the DSS and the IGP to appear before it on the next adjourned date of September 4, 2019.

Nigerians have expressed mixed feelings over the search of the residence of a former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode by the Economic and Financial (EFCC) on Tuesday. Concise News understands that the EFCC on Tuesday stormed Ambode’s Epe residence with the former governor assuring that there is no cause for alarm.

The Federal High Court, on Monday, ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately pay the sum of N8 billion to Tiv communities in Benue invaded by soldiers sometime in year 2001, Concise News reports. According to NAN, the money was awarded in favour of the communities in Logo, Ukum, Kwande and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of the state for the loss of lives and property they suffered during the invasion by soldiers of the Nigerian Army in 2001.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.