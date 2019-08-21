Next Level: Buhari Reveals When He Will Assign Portfolios To Ministers

Nigeria’s ministers-designate will be assigned their portfolios during their swearing-in on Wednesday, according to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari said this on Tuesday following a two-day retreat for the Ministers-designate in Abuja.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the second and final day of the retreat started off with a presentation on Cabinet Processes and Procedures, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

It added that this was followed by a presentation by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on aligning government policies with the ideology, manifesto and campaign promises of the ruling party.

“Subsequent presentations touched on Budgeting, Civil Service Reforms, Public Procurement, the Relationships among Ministers and Permanent Secretaries, and Effective Partnerships between Executive, Legislature and State Governments,” the statement said.

It noted: “Following the swearing-in, each minister will be given a mandate, based on the assigned ministry, and which will spell out priorities, deliverables and timelines.

“In addition, a robust monitoring and evaluation framework will also be put in place to track the implementation of all policies and programmes over the next four years.”

Concise News had reported that Buhari has directed the incoming ministers to channel all requests for meetings with him through his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

He added that all Federal Executive Council matters be coordinated through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Buhari gave the directive on Tuesday at the end of the Presidential Retreat for ministers-designate, presidential aides and other top government functionaries at the State House in Abuja.

“In terms of coordination, kindly ensure that all submissions for my attention or meeting requests be channelled through the Chief of Staff, while all Federal Executive Council matters be coordinated through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),” he said.

The President reminded the appointees of the task ahead of them and urged the new ministers to engage and benefit from the experience of their colleagues who serve in his cabinet during his first tenure.

According to him, the service to the nation is not easy work and can be unappreciated at times.

President Buhari asked all the incoming members of his cabinet to see the opportunity to serve as an honour and give their best to deliver on the mandate.

He also stressed the need for working collaboratively and purposefully to achieve quicker results, adding that four years should not be seen as a very long time.