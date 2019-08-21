The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Kaduna, on Wednesday dismissed the petition of Senator Shehu Sani of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

He had challenged the victory of the elected Kaduna Central Senator, Uba Sani of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Delivering Judgement in Kaduna, Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice A. H. Suleiman, said the petition lacked merit.

Lead Counsel to Senator Uba Sani Barrister Frank Ikpe, said the Tribunal upheld the election of the APC Senator based on the evidences before it.

Commenting on the Tribunal’s judgment, the second lead counsel to Senator Sani, Barr. Sulaiman Shu’aibu described the judgment as appropriate, urging those that are not satisfied to go to the Court of Appeal.