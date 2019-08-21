Information has been circulating that the Batch B beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are currently collecting their devices.

Concise News observed that a list of N-Power device collection centres and their locations is being bandied about.

Thus, this online news medium ascertains the authenticity of the information.

From what we know, N-Power has NOT released any list of device collection centres across the country.

The main information dissemination tool of the scheme is its official Twitter account.

And as at the time of publishing this report, no fresh information on device collection have been provided on the platform.

Besides, no N-Power official has come out to make any announcement as regards device collection – whether for Batch A or B.

Our fact-finding also revealed that no N-Power beneficiary has received SMS for detailed instruction on the venue and time for collection of their devices.

All N-Power beneficiaries are entitled to an electronic device which would be loaded with different applications that would further enhance the skills of the beneficiaries and afford them additional training opportunities during the duration of the programme.

The device grant is in conjunction with the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Each of the beneficiaries after being verified selects their choice device among multiple BOI pre-approved vendors.

In some cases, an amount device grant would cover the full monthly deduction cost while in other cases, the graduate authorises BOI to deduct the additional differential cost from their monthly stipends depending on the device chosen. There are indigenous local brands among the BOI pre-approved vendors.

While many of the pioneer group (2016 beneficiaries) of the N-Power scheme have collected their device, the last set of volunteers have not, thus, the constant inquiry of when they are collecting their device.

Good Morning Sir, glad to hear you are doing great 😀

The process for device selection will commence soon, please stay tuned. — N-Power (@npower_ng) May 13, 2019

But the scheme through its official social media account has repeatedly assured beneficiaries they are going to get their device soon. But how soon? We cannot determine.

The N-Power programme is one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Nigerian Government.

The scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.