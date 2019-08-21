Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Wednesday August 21st, 2019.

Following the physical assault on former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says that “it is no longer about IPOB alone; it is about the long-suffering masses of Nigeria,” Concise News reports. In typical fashion, Kanu lambasted the two leading parties in Nigeria – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In a tweet on his known Twitter handle on Tuesday morning, the Abia-born controversial activist claims ‘the popular revolt’ against Nigerian politician, Senator Ekweremadu has been adjudged “non-criminal” by the German government. He writes: “The popular revolt against Ekweremadu has been ruled non-criminal by German govt, yet Fulani apologists (both APC & PDP) are still blinded to the gathering storm that will soon envelop them. It’s no longer about #IPOB alone; it’s about the long-suffering masses of Nigeria.” Read more here.

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has lampooned South East Governors Forum over a letter they wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari. In the letter signed by the Chairman Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, the governors to urged the President to delay the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and act against insecurity in the region. This governors also asked the president to approve their earlier resolution banning herdsmen without cattle and movement of cattle by foot in the zone. This, they said, is to eliminate increasing cases of killing, maiming, raping of women, kidnapping of the people and destruction of farmlands mostly carried out by “foreign herdsmen” with the backing of some compromised local herders. But in his reaction to the letter by the governors, the IPOB leader said it is a shame that the governors have now turned to beggars on something they could control themselves. In a post on his Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, Kanu said: “It’s a SHAME that the Umahi-led SE Govs have turned to begging for the APPROVAL of Jubril (aka Buhari) on a simple matter of controlling “movement of CATTLE by foot” in SE. Cattle is livestock. The Zoo Constitution allows the State/LGAs (not the President) to regulate it. Sad!” Read more here.

