Suspected kidnap kingpin Hamisu Wadume, named in the clash between policemen and soldiers two weeks ago in Taraba state, has been rearrested, Concise News understands. It was learned that police operatives tied to the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team nabbed Wadume in the Hotoro area of Kano state. Hamisu, according to the police, was rearrested in the late hours of Monday. “The operatives of the Nigeria Police have re-arrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume. He was re-arrested in the late hours of yesterday, 19th August, 2019 in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State,” the police tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. The police also tweeted that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), M.A Adamu, “has expressed his profound gratitude to all Nigerians for their unparalleled show of love and empathy to the Force.” Read more here.

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Wednesday disbursed N500 million under Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP) for the execution of projects in 50 communities in the state, Concise News reports. Ishaku, who was represented by Anthony Jellason, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), acknowledged the enormous contributions of the CSDP in the state. According to him, the activities of the platform “is in line with my vision for taking development to local populace and I will continue to support the agency to achieve it goals.” He said that the 50 benefiting communities were selected from eleven local areas in the state. “It gives me great pleasure to launch this mega project by the CSDP in Taraba state. I have great passion for the execution of projects handled by the CSDP because their mission is in line with my development trajectory as contained in my project blue book. The CSDP team in the state is sincere and hardworking and we can always count on them to deliver where others the state agencies may not easily reach. And the quality of their projects is also quite commendable. The projects will cut across eleven local government areas of the state will surely bring the dividends of democracy closer to the people of our state. It will benefit those residents in the most remote areas of the state. This is an ongoing exercise and so the second phase would capture the other local government areas not covered by this first phase. I urge you to use the funds judiciously and to stick to the approved projects and specifications to attain the desired goal of the project.” Read more here.

