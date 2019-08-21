Welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Wednesday, August 21, 2019, on Concise News.

Information has been circulating that the Batch B beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are currently collecting their devices. Concise News observed that a list of N-Power device collection centres and their locations is being bandied about. Thus, this online news medium ascertains the authenticity of the information. From what we know, N-Power has NOT released any list of device collection centres across the country. The main information dissemination tool of the scheme is its official Twitter account. And as at the time of publishing this report, no fresh information on device collection have been provided on the platform. Besides, no N-Power official has come out to make any announcement as regards device collection – whether for Batch A or B. Our fact-finding also revealed that no N-Power beneficiary has received SMS for detailed instruction on the venue and time for collection of their devices. All N-Power beneficiaries are entitled to an electronic device which would be loaded with different applications that would further enhance the skills of the beneficiaries and afford them additional training opportunities during the duration of the programme. Read more here.

Beneficiaries have been receiving message that N-Power Volunteer Network (NPVN) invites application for Decagon Program 2019 to learn Software engineering and get a chance for a job placement with one of the top organizations that hire from decagon. But how believable is this information? Concise News gathered from a volunteer who does not want to be named that her colleagues received message on their e-mail concerning Decagon recruitment – purportedly from N-Power. The mail states that application for the program closes today August 21, 2019. Some of those who did not get the message directly on their e-mail inbox checked their spam to find it there, our source told us. The program is monetised as interested beneficiaries are expected to pay a sum of N2 million, according to our source. Read more here.