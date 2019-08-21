Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

Esther has emerged as the Head of House for the second time in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019. For displaying her prowess in vocabulary, strategy, and speed, Esther won the Head of House challenge for this week and automatically saved from eviction.

Big Brother Naija housemate Mercy has said that Frodd is a ‘woman wrapper’ who takes everything about Esther too seriously. Concise News reports that Mercy made the disclosure while conversing with her lover, Ike on Monday August 19.

Controversial Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Tacha has again had a heated argument with Frodd, Concise News understands. The two engaged in argument after the Monday night nomination challenge.

The Big Brother Naija 2019 housemates had an eventful nomination challenge that led to the veto power holder, Elozonam replacing Venita with Frodd, Concise News reports. The ‘Cruisetopia’ lost the nomination challenge to the ‘Icons’ on Monday, making them face possible eviction.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Joe has aired his opinion on Khadoni’s relationship, saying he feels Gedoni got stuck, Concise News understands. Joe, who was evicted on Sunday August 18, said this while speaking with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Monday.

Former Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Enkay has tendered an apology to viewers of the reality TV show after many shaded her over ludo game. Concise News earlier reported that Enkay, who was evicted on Sunday August 18 received backlashes after she refused to let fellow housemate Cindy partake in ‘ludo’ game, on the grounds that she wanted to play solo.

