The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alleged that some thugs working for a former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode attacked its operatives, Concise News understands.

This online news medium reported that operatives of the EFCC had on Tuesday stormed the Epe residence of the former Lagos leader for a search.

According to the EFCC, Ambode, like other former governors, is under investigation since they no longer constitutionally enjoy immunity, and hence the EFCC did not raid his home.

“The Commission hereby states with a high sense of responsibility that the operatives did not raid Ambode’s residence,” the commission said.

“Whatever the Commission is presently doing with regards to the investigation is in line with its mandate and the rule of law.

“We wish to inform the social media to be circumspect in the reportage of any news with regards to investigation activities of the Commission.”

The anti-graft agency said as a tradition, the Commission did not carry out an investigation on the pages of the newspapers or through the media.

While reacting to the development, Ambode has assured there is no cause for alarm but the EFCC claims its operatives were attacked by the former governor’s thugs during the search.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EFCC said it “had obtained valid warrant to conduct search on Ambode’s residences in Park View, Ikoyi and country home in Epe, as part of ongoing investigation of alleged malfeasance.”

The body noted that “The attack was totally unprovoked as the Commission’s operatives were civic and did not molest anybody.

“The Commission therefore frowns at the attempt to manipulate the video of the search to create the wrong impression that officers of the agency molested residents at the Epe home of the governor.

“It is also not true that the search was an attempt to plant foreign currencies in the home of the former governor.”

He is linked with an alleged N9.9bn fraud by the EFCC with a Federal High Court in Lagos had ordering the freezing of three accounts belonging to the Lagos State Government over the alleged crime.

Ambode said in the spirit of Sallah and having served Lagos with utmost dedication and integrity, his record was very clear.