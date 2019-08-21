Alhaji Yahaya Audu, a governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, says he is in the race to transform and better the lives of people of the state, Concise News reports.

Audu, younger brother to a former governor of the state, the late Abubakar Audu, said this on Tuesday shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC National Secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja.

The ruling party ended the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms on August 20, while submission closes today.

The party has scheduled its primaries to select the standard bearer for August 29.

“We are starting the train of liberation and I’m calling on all ‘Kogites’ to follow this train which is going to bring a lot of transformation into the state.

“The obvious reason is that I spent 38 years in Europe. I was a bank manager in London. This means that I know what it means to rule the state successfully,” Audu said.

The aspirant promised to provide free education and healthcare, if given the opportunity to serve.

“I can assure you that my administration will take good care of the people of Kogi, particularly women in the state,” he said.

In a related development, Hassan Abdullahi, a member of House of Representatives, has joined the list of governorship aspirants in the state by picking expression of interest and nomination forms at the party secretariat in Abuja.

Abdullahi, who is representing Bassa/Dekina Federal Constituency, said that if elected, he would ensure prudent management of public funds and deliver good governance to the people of the state.

Monarch advises APC on choice of candidate for Kogi gov poll

Meanwhile, the Ohinoyi Ebira, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim has advised the APC to let the interest of the people guide its choice of candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

He made the charge in Okene on Monday while receiving retired Admiral Usman Jibrin, a governorship aspirant of the party in his palace.

Ibrahim also warned the party to guide against in fighting, saying it would amount to self destruction.

“The APC hierarchy should come together, resolve the differences among members and righteously come out with the most credible candidate to represent the party at the polls.

“APC should avoid in fighting, sit down and resolve the problem. Be righteous in your choice, for righteousness exalt a nation. You should ask for nothing but the best for the state,” he said.

Ohinoyi lauded Jibrin for his love for the state and the citizens, saying that he came from a disciplined professional background where nothing but the best was accepted and celebrated as the norm.

“Many of the ex-military officers holding brief on different assignments are doing their best in the country. This is because in military, best is meant for the best, ” he said.

He implored the APC aspirant to be positive, decisive and prayerful and not to see other aspirants as enemies but as brothers.

Earlier, the APC governorship aspirant had told the monarch that he joined the race in response to many distress calls from different parts of the state.

”Distress calls by the people on the challenges bedevilling the state forced me out of retirement to embark on this rescue mission.

“My people have suffered enough, I came from a profession that detest non-payment of salary. It’s only in Kogi that payment of salary is seen as an achievement.

“The Federal Government has been releasing funds to the state in different ways, besides the statutory funds, but unfortunately nothing on ground to reflect this,” he said.