CEO of Flyboi incorporation Kizz Daniel is reportedly expecting his first child from the ex-girlfriend of DMW boss Davido.

According to SDK reports, the woman, Adedamola Williams, is an Instagram model.

Kizz Daniel further raised eyebrows when he took to his Instagram story to inform his followers that he had good news which he did not share.

The “Madu” crooner made it clear that he was unable to share the news because he is worried about the outcome.

Amidst this, Williams has since denied being pregnant, stressing that she would not easily reveal that she is a baby mama to be.

Before now, Kizz Daniel and Davido had been in the news over a rift after they both partnered for “One Ticket.”

Davido had reportedly slapped Kizz Daniel’s ex-manager Tumi Lawrence.

According to reports, he got angry at Tumi at the backstage of his 2018 concert “City Of Davido.”

In his reaction, unfollowed his colleague.

He took to his Twitter space to castigate the “Wonder Woman” crooner, describing him as a person with “Fake love”.

And Kizz Daniel made it known that his allegiance comes first to those he calls his own.

To this end, he apologised to his manager by writing, “My brothers first… I am so sorry big bro.”

Not long after, Nigerians had attacked the “Aye” crooner for the reported attack. While some believed Davido was capable of the act, others defended him.

Later, the 26-year-old singer denied slapping the manager of Kizz Daniel, Tumi.

The “Dami Duro” singer denied the allegation, saying that he did not touch the manager as he urged Tumi to tell the truth.