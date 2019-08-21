Just like some Nigerian celebrities who have zero tolerance for insults from fans and followers, actress Juliet Ibrahim has blasted a TV presenter Akosua Farmmer, who mocked her relationship status.

Concise News understands that Akosua in a video, told Ibrahim to return to her failed marriage and stop waiting for Mr Right.

According to the TV presenter it’s high time the actress stopped bugging the ears of the public with her relationship issue.

Reacting to the video, Ibrahim sharied a mockery picture of Akosua saying she never knew of the existence of the OAP.

She wrote “Miss Akuko Perming “It’s obvious everyone wants to trend using my name! Y’all Do anything for clout! Even ugly chickens feel they have a say in someone’s personal life!

Dead TV station with dead ass TV presenters looking for clout off Juliet Ibrahim as usual. If you think you know better about marriages why the F aren’t you married yet zombie?”

“You say I should go back to my ex-husband and stop waiting for Mr Right, even after all I went through with him and how he’s moved on with the lady he impregnated while we were married? ”

“Stupid clown, I am not a desperate woman who’ll lower her standards for anyone on this earth because I deserve better and I will never ever SETTLE!

Why don’t you go to him and be a mistress to his new wife?”

“Since it’s obvious you have no self value and self worth DumbAss!! Until you have walked in someone’s shoes don’t open your stupid toilet hole to pour out stink shit! Clown, with your nasty brown teeth and cheap hair and eyelashes, don’t you dare come at me ever again in your miserable life.”

“You chose the wrong day, wrong time and wrong person to talk about on your dead ass stupid senseless show! And it’s a shame on TV africa for tolerating such utterances when their so-called presenters can’t even do research before blabbing bullshit about people they talk about!”

“If you want to discuss me and my former marriage on your station why not spend “ 50 cedis “ ONLY to buy MY BOOK; read and understand what happened before I left my marriage and my ex boyfriend? How hard is it to practice Professional journalism in Ghana?”. she added.

Ibrahim was known to be in a relationship with a Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim after her marriage had refused to work.

However, she later announced her break-up from the rapper during an event in Ghana, saying, “I made it clear I was single. I am single.”