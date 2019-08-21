Jidenna Announces Interest In Wife

Popular American hip hop singer who is a Nigerian, Jidenna, has through social media announced that he is looking for a wife.

The rapper, who shares a Nigerian descent, reveals he believes in marriage and monogamy adding that he also believes in polyamory, and “non-traditional union”.

He further stated what his values and beliefs are when it comes to love.

“I believe in monogamy. I believe in polyamory. I believe in marriage. I believe in non-traditional union.

“There are agreements & compromises to be made in every relationship. Most of all, I believe in Love & Honesty as the foundation. I’m looking for wifey…” he tweeted.

I believe in monogamy. I believe in polyamory. I believe in marriage. I believe in non-traditional union. There are agreements & compromises to be made in every relationship. Most of all, I believe in Love & Honesty as the foundation. I’m looking for wifey… — Jidenna (@Jidenna) August 20, 2019

In the same vein, during a recent interview on ”The Breakfast Club,” he disclosed he has once been in a polyamory relationship, explaining the feelings that come with it.

He further discussed his expectation from his upcoming U.S tour.

Information has it that Jidenna will be on tour in the U.S. all through October and November, and he also plans to tour Africa in 2020.

In his reply to South African singer Busiswa, who wrote on his page ”I’m stressed that the 85 to Africa tour has no Africa Tour dates Coz … wow”

He wrote: Two things- 1) we are going to do an African tour. This is just the Domestic part. 2) we are going to do another domestic tour in 2020 to hit some of the regions we are not hitting on this leg. I y’all!.

Reacting to his announcement of searching for a wife, several people have through social media showcased their interest in the multi-talented singer.

As a record, the singer in his EP has once featured Maleek Berry and Tiwa Savage in his EP titled “Boomerang.”

The EP contained six tracks and was released on Friday, November 10, 2017.

Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, better known as Jidenna, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer from Imo State.

In 2015, Jidenna released two singles, “Classic Man” and “Yoga”, promoting Janelle Monáe’s label Wondaland Records’ compilation EP The Eephus with Epic Records.