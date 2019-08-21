As the Federal Government of Nigeria keep on with the N-Power programme, President Muhammadu Buhari has retained Afolabi Imoukhuede as his special assistant on job creation.
Concise News reports that in a letter signed by Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation, Edo-born Imoukhuede was directed to continue overseeing the “implementation and expansion of the N-Power Youth Job Creation Programme of the Federal Government across the Federation and all other matters relating to the National Job Creation programmes of President Buhari’s administration”.
It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.
About Afolabi Imoukhuede
Prior to his appointment to national assignment, Imoukhuede is the pioneer Chief Executive Officer of MCS Consulting Limited. An Accountant by profession, he is an experienced International Development consultant with sector focus in construction, real estate and small business development. He is also a certified Project Management and Human Capital consultant with particular emphasis on the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET).
He is initiator and champion of the #SkillUp initiative, an Industry-Backed Technical Skills Competency Development solution designed to mitigate current dearth of skilled and competent technicians in the various industries by developing competent enterprise builders and wealth creators. #SkillUp is in partnership with the global certification awarding body: City & Guilds of London, the Government and the Industries.
Prior to this, he was the Deputy Team Leader/Intervention Lead with the UK Department for International Development – DFID/GEMS2 programme (managed by Coffey International) with sector focus on stimulating Growth and Employment in the Construction and Real Estate. At GEMS2, Afolabi championed the delivery of affordable housing for the lower and lower-middle income earners in Lagos state through the Private Public Partnership (PPP) procurement methodology. He also directed the implementation of the demand survey for affordable housing and related housing finance options for Lagos state and unlocking constraints around developing Skills for the Construction Industry.
Imoukhuede is a well sought out Speaker on issues of National Development particularly as it relates to Education for Employment, Job Creation, Skills Development, Economic Inclusion and Affordable Housing.