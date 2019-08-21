Kano State Government, under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has revealed plans to convert five forests to grazing reserves for herdsmen in the state, Concise News reports.

This was made known by Ganduje, on Tuesday, while speaking with journalists in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Ganduje said that his administration had inaugurated a technical committee on farm settlements for herdsmen in the northwest state.

The governor added that the proposed settlement would assist in boosting socio-economic ventures in the state.

He also affirmed that the settlement was also to discourage the movement of herders from north to south to address herders/farmers crisis.

“We will provide social amenities such as hospital, veterinary clinic, market, security post, and schools so that herdsmen will enjoy facilities just like other Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, herders’ settlement should not be a national issue, it should be a state issue because they live and flourish in every state.

He said his administration would redouble efforts to ensure that farmers enjoy more intervention programmes and projects to boost agriculture in the state.

In the past

The Kano government, in 2017, established five grazing reserves to address the recurring clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state.

Ganduje, during a meeting officers of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders ‎Association, said the nomadic practice of cattle rearing was no longer tenable within the country.

According to him, the state government would provide mechanized boreholes, fodder, and other facilities in the reserves to make up for the change in the rearing style.

The governor said more than 60 herdsmen were trained in Turkey for animal insemination to improve reproduction in cattle and in line with international best practices.‎

“So States where indigenes are not Fulani cannot be asked to implement RUGA, as such it is for states that can cater for the Fulanis and wish to improve their herdsmanship,” the governor had said.

“That is why we are developing RUGA in Kano state so that Fulani people can be in one place and enjoy all the social services like other people of the state.

“The type of herdsmanship the Fulanis are doing now will be improved, so that they can produce more cows, more milk and ensure more economic prosperity to themselves.”

Ganduje urged the new officials of the association to investigate and identify where most of the herdsmen were coming from.

The chairman of the association, Malam Hussaini Ganduje, promised to pilot the affairs of the association with the fear of God.