Full Profile Of Sunday Dare: The New Man In Charge Of Nigeria’s Sports Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari assigned the Sports Ministry to Sunday Dare on Wednesday in Abuja. But who is Barrister Solomon Dalung’s successor – Dare?

Concise News takes a look at the profile of the gentleman now at the helm of Nigerian sports.

Sunday Dare, 53 who hails from Ogbomoso North local government, is the immediate Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

He had once served as media adviser and Chief of Staff to the former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He used to be the Convener of the Social Media Clinic (SMC), a Media/Information Technology (New Media) initiative committed to educating private citizens on IT development and also in the use of telecommunication as an information tool and creating awareness on how to responsibly use the platform provided by advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University in 1991. He then proceeded to obtain a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from the University of Jos.

He was a Freedom Forum Fellow and Visiting Scholar, School of Journalism – New York University (NYU) in 1998. He later proceeded to Harvard University under the prestigious Harvard Nieman Journalism Fellowship between 2000 and 2001 where he studied Media and Public Policy. In 2011, he won the Reuters Foundation Journalism Research Fellowship, University of Oxford, UK where he researched “New Media and Citizen Journalism in Africa – A Case Study: Using New Media Tools and Citizen Journalism to Investigate Corruption in Nigeria.”

Dare has decades of experience in multimedia journalism spanning about 25 years.

Today, August 21, he was sworn-in by President Buhari alongside 42 other ministers as the 35th minister of Africa’s most populous country.