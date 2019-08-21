Former Liverpool Striker Sturridge Joins New Club

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has signed for Turkish club Trabzonspor on a three-year contract.

According to Sky Sports News, Sturridge had been in talks with Trabzonspor and Besiktas since last week as he searched for a new team following the expiration of his deal at Anfield in June.

The 29-year-old attracted plenty of interest from across Europe, with Serie A side Atalanta and Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt both reportedly keen on the free agent earlier in the window.

Sturridge scored 67 goals in 160 appearances for Liverpool after joining from Chelsea in January 2013, but has not found the net since September 2018.

He made 18 Premier League appearances for Liverpool during the 2018/19 season.

The England striker is eligible to play football again after completing a ban for breaching the FA’s gambling regulations.