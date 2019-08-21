EPL Transfer: Liverpool's Salah Speaks On Leaving European Champions

Mohammed Salah has restated his commitment to staying with European champions Liverpool dispite overtures from a host of teams across the continent.

Concise News learned that a former Manchester United man Gary Neville has suggested that Salah could dump the Merseyside outfit at the end of the season.

The Egyptian Salah has claimed the Premier League’s Golden Boot two season in a row, since moving in from Roma in 2017.

But Neville suggests that the winger could leave Liverpool in 12 months’ time.

“Salah’s going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already,” Neville noted.

“He [Jamie Carragher] knows, he won’t say it. He will [leave], I can absolutely guarantee it.

“I can see it, you can feel it, you can smell it.”

However, Salah has rebuffed the claims, saying he is happy at Liverpool and does is not nursing any plans of leaving Anfield.

“I’m happy at Liverpool,” he told CNN. “I’m happy in the city – I love the fans and they love me. I’m happy at the club.”

Concise News had reported that in June, Mohamed Salah who was preparing for African Cup of Nations AFCON 2019 with Egypt reportedly rejected a €170m switch to Juventus.

According to The Mirror, Juve and Real Madrid were preparing £150m (€170m) bids for Salah.

According to the report, the Egyptian will stay as ‘the timing is wrong’ for a departure now but warns he will consider his options next year, with his sights set on ‘one big final payday.’

The 27-year-old has scored 71 goals in 104 appearances for Liverpool since arriving from Roma in 2017, winning a Champions League.