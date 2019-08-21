Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has picked England striker Marcus Rashford as the team’s permanent penalty taker, Concise News has learned.

This news platform understands that midfielder Paul Pogba and Rashford discussed about who to take a spot-kick on Monday in the 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Pogba later took the penalty which was saved by Rui Patricio at the Molineux to deny United three points in the Premier League showdown.

According to Sun UK, United boss Solskjaer has now designated Rashford as the side’s permanent penalty taker.

Rashford netted a penalty against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the league which the team won 4-0.

The manager spoke with the duo after the incident in the dressing room and has now handed the Englishman the penalty duty in United’s incoming games.

Pogba racial abuse

Concise News had reported United as condemning the racial abuse targeted at Pogba on social media after the match.

Pogba was targeted for racial abuses after failing to score the penalty that would have handed United the three points at Molineux.

In in a statement on Tuesday, United say they will take the “strongest course of action” against any person found guilty of racial abuse and discrimination.

“Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse aimed at Paul Pogba last night and we utterly condemn it,” the statement read.

“The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also.

“Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative.

“We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases.”