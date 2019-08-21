Beneficiaries have been receiving message that N-Power Volunteer Network (NPVN) invites application for Decagon Program 2019 to learn Software engineering and get a chance for a job placement with one of the top organizations that hire from decagon. But how believable is this information?

Concise News gathered from a volunteer who does not want to be named that her colleagues received message on their e-mail concerning Decagon recruitment – purportedly from N-Power.

The mail states that application for the program closes today August 21, 2019.

Some of those who did not get the message directly on their e-mail inbox checked their spam to find it there, our source told us.

The program is monetised as interested beneficiaries are expected to pay a sum of N2 million, according to our source.

What is the Decagon Program?

An in-person, onsite learning experience that transforms trainee into a capable software engineer in 6 months. The program takes care of everything in order to ensure trainees only focus on learning, thus making the learner a well-rounded engineer with broad technical knowledge and deep problem solving skills.

This is what you get:

An intensive 6-month full stack development training, at no upfront cost.

During the program, you will get great accommodation within proximity of the training centre, with feeding included.

Brand new laptop, with all necessary professional software installed.

Steady power supply at the training centre and at the residence.

Monthly stipend to meet other basic needs.

After the program, you will get a job placement with one of the amazing organizations that hire from Decagon including: Kobo360, Terragon, Flutterwave, Seamfix, ROAM, Groove, Gokada, Sterling Bank, Stanbic Bank, Access Bank, Opera, Zonetech Park and so on.

Candidates should have completed NYSC by September 2019.

Our verdict

While the Decagon program is authentic, this online news medium cannot independently verify if the mail beneficiaries received on their emanated from N-Power or is with the consent or approval of the scheme.

The National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) endorsed Startup Nigeria and in June, even announced a project open to Nigerians living in the South East, North Central and North West zones of Nigeria via the N-Power social media account.

The main information dissemination tool of the scheme is its official Twitter account.

And as at the time of publishing this report, no fresh information on the Decagon Program has been provided on the platform.

Besides, no N-Power official has come out to make any announcement as regards the Decagon Program.