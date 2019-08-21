Davido’s “Blow My Mind” video has garnered over 10 million YouTube views after three weeks of release.

Concise News understands that Davido featured American A-list singer Chirs Brown in this song.

The 26-year-old singer took to his Instagram page to share his excitement about the reach of the song, saying, “10 Down!! 990 to go!!!”

The singer was recently nominated for the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Himself and Simi also got into the news after the latter disclosed on Twitter that she had a dream about Davido.

To see video of “Blow My Mind,” click the play button:

Read Lyrics:

It’s Shizzi, m-m-magic fingers

Never waste your time, never let you go

Top down, back to back, you’re the best I know

Oh yeah, you dey blow my mind, blow my mind, blow my mind

For your love I go change my life, change my life, change my life

Yeba

Come here, do your dance make I spend ego

(We go rendezvous)

Dutty whine, dutty whine for me nice and slow

So many nights I did wait for my time

To get you all alone for one night

You do me somethin’ no lie, I go mad for your type

I want to do you, whatever you want

Freaky freaky for you, show me what you’re into

Girl you just dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind

your body dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind

Girl you just dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind

your body dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind

Where you at? Where you at? (We go rendezvous)

Where you at? Where you at? (Make we rendezvous)

Where you at? Where you at? (We go rendezvous)

Where you at? Where you at? (Make we rendezvous)

Wanna drink from your water, give me a cup

I ain’t just wanna sip

I’m tryna steal your love, I’m guilty of it

I don’t give a shit about who telling all our business when I’m killing it

When I’m feeling it, kissing it and it turn into an animal

Yeah yeah, girl I fuck with a attitude

Angry and you’re dangerous, it don’t matter no

‘Cause your body controllin’ me, it don’t matter no

And I know you see the same vision

Nobody gon’ change how we live

Nobody gon’ change how I feel about you

I want to do you, whatever you want

Freaky freaky for you, show me what you’re into

Ooh, girl, you just dey

Girl you just dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind

your body dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind

Girl you just dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind

your body dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind

Where you at? Where you at? (We go rendezvous)

Where you at? Where you at? (Make we rendezvous)

Where you at? Where you at? (We go rendezvous)

Where you at? Where you at? (Make we rendezvous)