Davido’s “Blow My Mind” video has garnered over 10 million YouTube views after three weeks of release.
Concise News understands that Davido featured American A-list singer Chirs Brown in this song.
The 26-year-old singer took to his Instagram page to share his excitement about the reach of the song, saying, “10 Down!! 990 to go!!!”
The singer was recently nominated for the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).
Himself and Simi also got into the news after the latter disclosed on Twitter that she had a dream about Davido.
To see video of “Blow My Mind,” click the play button:
Read Lyrics:
It’s Shizzi, m-m-magic fingers
Never waste your time, never let you go
Top down, back to back, you’re the best I know
Oh yeah, you dey blow my mind, blow my mind, blow my mind
For your love I go change my life, change my life, change my life
Yeba
Come here, do your dance make I spend ego
(We go rendezvous)
Dutty whine, dutty whine for me nice and slow
So many nights I did wait for my time
To get you all alone for one night
You do me somethin’ no lie, I go mad for your type
I want to do you, whatever you want
Freaky freaky for you, show me what you’re into
Girl you just dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind
your body dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind
Girl you just dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind
your body dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind
Where you at? Where you at? (We go rendezvous)
Where you at? Where you at? (Make we rendezvous)
Where you at? Where you at? (We go rendezvous)
Where you at? Where you at? (Make we rendezvous)
Wanna drink from your water, give me a cup
I ain’t just wanna sip
I’m tryna steal your love, I’m guilty of it
I don’t give a shit about who telling all our business when I’m killing it
When I’m feeling it, kissing it and it turn into an animal
Yeah yeah, girl I fuck with a attitude
Angry and you’re dangerous, it don’t matter no
‘Cause your body controllin’ me, it don’t matter no
And I know you see the same vision
Nobody gon’ change how we live
Nobody gon’ change how I feel about you
I want to do you, whatever you want
Freaky freaky for you, show me what you’re into
Ooh, girl, you just dey
Girl you just dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind
your body dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind
Girl you just dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind
your body dey blow my, blow my mind, blow my mind
Where you at? Where you at? (We go rendezvous)
Where you at? Where you at? (Make we rendezvous)
Where you at? Where you at? (We go rendezvous)
Where you at? Where you at? (Make we rendezvous)