Award-winning singer Davido and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo have been listed among individuals and organisations who default on tax payment in the country.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Monday said the accounts of the defaulters will be under its possession until the defaulters are ready to do the needful.

According to a list published by the FIRS, prominent individuals and organisations like Iyiola Omisore & Par; Citiroof Aluminium Co. Ltd; Coldstone Creamery Limited (Yaba); Davido Music Worldwide Ltd; Grand Square Supermarket and Stores Ltd; Open Heavens Bliss Enterprises; and God is Good Motors are part of the 19,901 defaulters.

The agency said: “This is to notify all companies, which had their bank accounts placed under lien by the Federal Inland Revenue Service pursuant to Section 31 of the FIRSE Act but are yet to regularise their tax status with the FIRS, that if they fail, refuse or neglect to pay the tax due within 30 days of this notice, the FIRS shall in accordance with Section 49 (2) (a- d) of the FIRSE Act proceed and enforce the payment of the said tax against all the directors, managers, secretaries and every other person concerned in the management of the companies and recover the said tax from such persons without further notice.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the above section authorises the FIRS to proceed against and punish every officer, manager, director, secretary or any person concerned with the management of the company in like manner as if he/she had committed the offence.”

Others on the list of defaulters include Tiger Foods Limited; Slot Enterprises; Payporte Technology Limited; Visionscape Sanitation Solutions Limited; Erisco Foods Limited, Hubmart Stores Limited and United Capital Plc.

Reacting to this, Davido took to his twitter handle to say ‘Lol I’m on my cash shit’.