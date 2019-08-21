President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated his “next level” ministers in a ceremony held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, Concise News understands.

This news medium had reported that Buhari in July nominated 43 persons as ministers for his second term in office.

There were some major omissions such as the former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Solomon Dalung among others.

This ministers had undergone a two-day retreat in Abuja in preparation for the job ahead of them.

List of Ministers Plus Portfolios

This, below, is the list of the ministers inaugurated by Buhari and their portfolios: