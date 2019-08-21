Buhari Ministers
Buhari gives the closing speech at the end of the Presidential Retreat for ministers-designate, presidential aides and other top government functionaries (Image credit: State House)

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated his “next level” ministers in a ceremony held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, Concise News understands.

This news medium had reported that Buhari in July nominated 43 persons as ministers for his second term in office.

There were some major omissions such as the former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Solomon Dalung among others.

This ministers had undergone a two-day retreat in Abuja in preparation for the job ahead of them.

List of Ministers Plus Portfolios 

This, below, is the list of the ministers inaugurated by Buhari and their portfolios:

Number Name State Portfolio/Ministry
1 Uchechukwu Ogah Abia Minister of state mine and development
2 Mohammed Bello Adamawa Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
3 Godswill Akpabio Akwa Ibom Minister for Niger Delta
4 Chris Ngige Anambra Minister of Labour and Employment
5 Sharon Ikeazor Anambra Minister of State for  Environment
6 Adamu Adamu Bauchi Minister of Education
7 Mariam Katagum Bauchi Minister State industry Trade and Investment
8 Timipre Sylva Bayelsa Minister of State for Petroleum
9 George Akume Benue Minister of Special Duties and International Affairs
10 Mustapha Baba Shehuri Borno Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development
11 Goddy Agba Cross Rivers  Minister of State Power
12 Festus Keyamo Delta Minister of State Niger Delta
13 Ogbonnaya Onu Ebonyi Minister of Science Technology
14 Osagie Ehanire Edo Minister of Health
15 Clement Agba Edo Minister of State Budget and National Planning
16 Adeniyi Adebayo Ekiti Minister of Industry, Trade  and Investment
17 Geofrey Onyeama Enugu Minister of Foreign Affairs
18 Ali Pantami Gombe Minister of Communication
19 Emeka Nwajuba Imo Minister of State for Education
20 Suleiman Adamu Jigawa  Minister of Water Resources
21 Zainab Ahmed Kaduna Minister of Finance
22 Mohammed Mahmoud Kaduna Minister of Environment
23 Sabo Nanono Kano Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
24 Bashir Salihi Magashi Kano Minister of Defence
25 Hadi Sirika Katsina Minister of Aviation
26 Abubakar Malami Kebbi Minister of Justice
27 Ramatu Tijani Kogi Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
28 Lai Mohammed Kwara Minister of Information and Culture
29 Gbemisola Saraki Kwara Minister of State for Transportation
30 Babatunde Fashola Lagos Minister of Works and Housing
31 Olorunnimbe Mamora Lagos Minister of State Health
32 Muhammed Abdullahi Nasarawa Minister of state Science and Technology
33 Zubairu Dada Niger Minister of Foreign Affairs, State
34 Olamilekan Adegbite Ogun Minister of Mines and Steal Development
35 Tayo Alasoadura Ondo Minister of State Labour and Employment
36 Rauf Aregbesola Osun Minister of Interior
37 Sunday Dare Oyo Minister of Youths and Sports
38 Pauline Tallen Plateau Minister of Women Affairs
39 Rotimi Amaechi Rivers Minister of Transportation
40 Muhammadu Dingyadi Sokoto Minister of Police Affairs
41 Saleh Mamman Taraba Minister of Power
42 Abubakar Aliyu Yobe Minister of State Works and Housing
43 Sadiya Umar Farouk Zamfara Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development