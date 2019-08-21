President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated his “next level” ministers in a ceremony held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, Concise News understands.
This news medium had reported that Buhari in July nominated 43 persons as ministers for his second term in office.
There were some major omissions such as the former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Solomon Dalung among others.
This ministers had undergone a two-day retreat in Abuja in preparation for the job ahead of them.
List of Ministers Plus Portfolios
This, below, is the list of the ministers inaugurated by Buhari and their portfolios:
|Number
|Name
|State
|Portfolio/Ministry
|1
|Uchechukwu Ogah
|Abia
|Minister of state mine and development
|2
|Mohammed Bello
|Adamawa
|Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
|3
|Godswill Akpabio
|Akwa Ibom
|Minister for Niger Delta
|4
|Chris Ngige
|Anambra
|Minister of Labour and Employment
|5
|Sharon Ikeazor
|Anambra
|Minister of State for Environment
|6
|Adamu Adamu
|Bauchi
|Minister of Education
|7
|Mariam Katagum
|Bauchi
|Minister State industry Trade and Investment
|8
|Timipre Sylva
|Bayelsa
|Minister of State for Petroleum
|9
|George Akume
|Benue
|Minister of Special Duties and International Affairs
|10
|Mustapha Baba Shehuri
|Borno
|Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development
|11
|Goddy Agba
|Cross Rivers
|Minister of State Power
|12
|Festus Keyamo
|Delta
|Minister of State Niger Delta
|13
|Ogbonnaya Onu
|Ebonyi
|Minister of Science Technology
|14
|Osagie Ehanire
|Edo
|Minister of Health
|15
|Clement Agba
|Edo
|Minister of State Budget and National Planning
|16
|Adeniyi Adebayo
|Ekiti
|Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
|17
|Geofrey Onyeama
|Enugu
|Minister of Foreign Affairs
|18
|Ali Pantami
|Gombe
|Minister of Communication
|19
|Emeka Nwajuba
|Imo
|Minister of State for Education
|20
|Suleiman Adamu
|Jigawa
|Minister of Water Resources
|21
|Zainab Ahmed
|Kaduna
|Minister of Finance
|22
|Mohammed Mahmoud
|Kaduna
|Minister of Environment
|23
|Sabo Nanono
|Kano
|Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
|24
|Bashir Salihi Magashi
|Kano
|Minister of Defence
|25
|Hadi Sirika
|Katsina
|Minister of Aviation
|26
|Abubakar Malami
|Kebbi
|Minister of Justice
|27
|Ramatu Tijani
|Kogi
|Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
|28
|Lai Mohammed
|Kwara
|Minister of Information and Culture
|29
|Gbemisola Saraki
|Kwara
|Minister of State for Transportation
|30
|Babatunde Fashola
|Lagos
|Minister of Works and Housing
|31
|Olorunnimbe Mamora
|Lagos
|Minister of State Health
|32
|Muhammed Abdullahi
|Nasarawa
|Minister of state Science and Technology
|33
|Zubairu Dada
|Niger
|Minister of Foreign Affairs, State
|34
|Olamilekan Adegbite
|Ogun
|Minister of Mines and Steal Development
|35
|Tayo Alasoadura
|Ondo
|Minister of State Labour and Employment
|36
|Rauf Aregbesola
|Osun
|Minister of Interior
|37
|Sunday Dare
|Oyo
|Minister of Youths and Sports
|38
|Pauline Tallen
|Plateau
|Minister of Women Affairs
|39
|Rotimi Amaechi
|Rivers
|Minister of Transportation
|40
|Muhammadu Dingyadi
|Sokoto
|Minister of Police Affairs
|41
|Saleh Mamman
|Taraba
|Minister of Power
|42
|Abubakar Aliyu
|Yobe
|Minister of State Works and Housing
|43
|Sadiya Umar Farouk
|Zamfara
|Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development