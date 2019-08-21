President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated his “next level” cabinet with some ministers retaining their portfolios, Concise News understands.

This inauguration was held in Abuja at the Presidential Villa in Abuja following a two-day retreat for the 43-person ministers-designate.

They were nominated by Buhari in July with the Senate screening and certifying them fit as cabinet members.

About 20 of the former ministers in the first term of the Buhari government were also retained.

Concise News takes a look at some of the “top” ministers who retained their positions in the next level cabinet as seen below:

Babatunde Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing

The former Lagos State Governor handled a three-in-one ministry of Power, Works, and Housing during Buhari’s first stint in government.

He was, as expected, also retained as the Nigerian leader began a second lap in office after his victory at the 2019 elections.

However, in the “next level” cabinet, the University of Benin graduate will now work as the Minister of Works and Housing.

Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture

A major player in the Oto Ge campaign that clipped the political wings of a former Senate President Bukola Saraki in Kwara State, there was no surprise that Buhari retained him as the Information and Culture.

Nigerians are looking forward to how Lai will launder the image of the present to the world.

Zainab Ahmed

Minister of Finance

She replaced Kemi Adeosun as the Minister of Finance following the latter’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate fiasco.

Zainab who was the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning before Adeosun’s resignation, is expected to play a pivotal role in driving the nation’s economy at a time the odds are not in the country’s favour.

Rotimi Amaechi

Minister of Transportation

Fondly called the Lion of Ubima, Amaechi’s return as minister in Buhari’s second coming was expected as he played an important role in his victory at the polls.

The Rivers man will continue his job as the country’s Minister of Transportation as he hopes to finish off projects like the Lagos-Ibadan railway line.

Adamu Adamu

Minister of Education

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) graduate who is also a journalist will work as the Minister of Education, just like he did in the last term of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led central government.