Nigerians reacted differently as President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated his “next level” ministers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Concise News reported that the inauguration following a two-day retreat for the ministers at the same venue.

They were nominated in July and underwent screening at the National Assembly before they finally got their portfolios.

Following the inauguration, most Nigerians did not express optimism at the ministers and the portofolios assigned to them.

Others were shocked that some persons like Festus Keyamo was handed a different portfolio.

Below are some of the reactions that greeted the swearing-in of the ministers into the Buhari cabinet:

I am not surprised Canada is trending few hours after #BuhariCabinet was inaugurated. Same team that delivered “CHANGE” have been recruited for the “NEXT LEVEL”. While I hoping for a better Nigeria, some of the names in that list actually bother me. Nigeria deserves better. — HENRY #BBNaija (@onos_147) August 21, 2019

#BuhariCabinet: As I expected

Babatunde Raji Fashola – Works & Housing

Godswill Akpabio – Niger Delta

Festus Keyamo – Niger Delta (State)

Rauf Aregbesola – Interior

Issa Patami – Communications

Sunday Dare – Youth & Sport

Sen Mamora – Health (State)

Hidi Sirika – Aviation — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) August 21, 2019

Festus Keyamo said he would Unbundle the Supreme Court during his ministerial screening by the Senate. Obviously, the cabal think that’s exuberant. So, they shipped him to be Minister of State for Niger Delta, to pacify regional agitations with constitutionality.#BuhariCabinet — Hon. Ben Igbakpa (@benigbakpa) August 21, 2019

So the President is still the Minister of Petroleum….while Timipriye Sylva is just Petroleum figure head UNDER the President.

Haq Haq Haq Haq Haq Haq Haq

I didn’t even know there was a Ministry under the President.

😂😂😂 Musa has finally seen it all.#BuhariCabinet — Aniefiok Etim (@aniefioketimMyk) August 21, 2019

#BuhariCabinet @MBuhari charged the newly formed cabinet to work in harmony and ensure communications is priority as it is key to achieving the goals of the administration. Meet the Ministers 👉 pic.twitter.com/QSWK0Qjmh4 — 💃Ade🇳🇬 (@curlyspeaks) August 21, 2019

When Nigerians see Fashola is no longer the Minister of Power #BuhariCabinet #MinistersInauguration pic.twitter.com/dE33PdssMw — Buzi Brown (@BuziBrown) August 21, 2019

Behold, Sunday Akin Dare from Oyo State has been appointed as the new Minister of Youth and Sports.#BuhariCabinet Sunday Dare pic.twitter.com/mQfNmNDX20 — My name is Dare Kuti (@dkuti82) August 21, 2019