Borno Govt. Reconstitutes Teaching Service Board

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the reappointment of Prof. Suleiman Bello, as the Chairman of the four-member state’s Teaching Service Board.

Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the governor, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Gusau added that Zulum also approved the appointment of the three other members of the board.

Those appointed were Hajiya Hamsatu Laminu, Mr Mohammed Joji and Alhaji Makinta Monguno.

Gusau said that the governor would accord support to the chairman and members of the board while expecting them to uplift the quality of teaching in line with his education agenda.

While congratulating the appointees, Zulum reaffirmed his absolute confidence in them.

Diversion Of IDP Items

Zulum had one time cursed those stealing or diverting foods or reliefs meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

The governor who personally supervised the distributions of food items to about 200, 000 IDPs in Monguno for two days, asked any official and collaborators among the displaced persons that engage in diversion of foodstuffs or theft to desist forthwith or receive the anger of God.

On Security Matters

He has approved the appointment of retired Col. A. A. Chiroma as Special Adviser on Security.

Information has it that the governor also appointed 10 other Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

About Sambisa Forest

Zulum donated some parts of Sambisa forest – which used to be stronghold of Boko Haram for the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) programme.

He also said he had mobilised the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Agro Rangers and hunters to maintain security in the area.

The allocated area (forest) will cover six council areas of Konduga, Bama, Gwoza, Chibok, Damboa and Askira/Uba.

“This administration is determined to strengthen the security architecture to encourage farming and herding activities across the state.

“We’re also distributing 80 patrol vehicles to the response team so that farmers, herders and commuters could move as well as travel within a radius of 30-40 kilometres of Maiduguri metropolis,” he said.