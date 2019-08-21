Blackfaze, a member of the defunct music group, Plantashun boiz has issued a note of warning to his former group members, Tu face and Faze.

Concise News reports that Blackfaze, took to his Instagram handle to share a cease and desist warning letter to the singers not to perform any of the songs put together by the defunct group.

The letter indicates that Tuface and Faze have been scheduled to perform at Ruggedman’s show “The Foundation Concert & Awards” coming up on September 21, this year.

Blackface stated that Tu face and Faze have over the years performed the group’s effort, thereby damaging its record.

He wrote “‘Over the years this act of going to perform materials of #PlantashunBoiz at events without rehearsals and proper preparations has prompted me and my legal team to sound this as an advice to @ruggedybaba

@2baba_official1 & @fazealone not to continue damaging the image of the #band and concentrate on performing works solely made by them individually and none from the #band or written by myself…thank you.”

The Plantashun Boiz was a Hiphop and R&B music group was formed during the singers’ college years in Enugu, at the Institute Of Management And Technology (I.M.T Enugu).

Their first album Plantashun Boiz was released in the year 2000.

The group however split up after the exit of Tu Face who wanted a solo career on the platform of Kennis Music at the time, this didn’t go down well with the other members of the group but they moved on and each released their individual single albums first with 2 Face and then Blackface followed by Faze.

See Blackface’s post below