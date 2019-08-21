The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has lampooned South East Governors Forum over a letter they wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the letter signed by the Chairman Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, the governors to urged the President to delay the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and act against insecurity in the region.

This governors also asked the president to approve their earlier resolution banning herdsmen without cattle and movement of cattle by foot in the zone.

This, they said, is to eliminate increasing cases of killing, maiming, raping of women, kidnapping of the people and destruction of farmlands mostly carried out by “foreign herdsmen” with the backing of some compromised local herders.

But in his reaction to the letter by the governors, the IPOB leader said it is a shame that the governors have now turned to beggars on something they could control themselves.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, Kanu said: “It’s a SHAME that the Umahi-led SE Govs have turned to begging for the APPROVAL of Jubril (aka Buhari) on a simple matter of controlling “movement of CATTLE by foot” in SE. Cattle is livestock. The Zoo Constitution allows the State/LGAs (not the President) to regulate it. Sad!”

Kanu and the governors of the region have been engaging in hot exchange of verbal attacks following the attack on a senior politician from the region, Ike Ekweremadu, in Germany last Saturday.

Ekweremadu, Senator and former Senate deputy president, was mobbed and manhandled on by members of IPOB, a secessionist group in the region, who accused him of not rising in defence of South East people against insecurity.