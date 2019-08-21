Big Brother Naija, housemate, Omashola spoken to Biggie on what he would have done if his team lost in the nomination challenge.

Concise News earlier reported that the ‘Cruisetopia’ team lost the nomination challenge to the ‘Icons’ on Monday, making them face possible eviction.

Speaking to Biggie during his diary session on Tuesday, the controversial housemate who complained about the arguments between Tacha and the team members, said he would have caused war if they lost.

Omashola said: “Biggie I for don cause war yesterday and be disqualified if my team was up for eviction.”

“Those people wey they like to argue I for don shout begin fight and you for disqualify me but thank God we later won the nomination challenge.”

Those up for possible eviction are: Diane, Frodd, Gedoni, Jackye, Mercy, Mike and Seyi.