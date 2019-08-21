BBNaija 2019: Mercy Gives Ike Surprise Verdict

Mercy, an Abuja based Nigerian who is a contestant of the ongoing “Pepper Dem” edition of 2019 BBNaija, has told her boyfriend, Ike, she will handle him unexpectedly.

Explaining how good she is in bed, she informed the US-based Nigerian that she will handle him until he will begin to washes her underwears.

This is coming after the Federal Government kicked against the “live sex” scenes witnessed in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, and lodged a complaint with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

However, the two love birds, Mercy, and Ike, who are yet to have sex, have been able to garner a lot of fans with their love.

In her words, she made it clear that their sexual experience is going to be a one time act, urging him to look forward to it.

While in a conversation with her boo, the curvy vixen said, “If I handle you, you will start washing my pants. I will f*ck you ehn, you will hear my name you will start running. Am looking forward to that day and its gonna be a one-round thing.”

Before now, Ike has revealed that he would deal with the male housemate that tries to get close to Mercy if he gets evicted from the reality TV show.

He said, “If I get evicted and any guy comes close to Mercy, I will run the guy down outside the house.

“There are no rules outside the house, if you do anything, when you come out, I’ll face you.”

Mercy who also explained her past and how much she struggled, said she had sold fuel at the black market and wash clothes for people to get money in return.

She said, “I have done menial jobs to make money and get myself through school, I helped my mother sometime when there was fuel scarcity to sell fuel at black market.”

“I also washed clothes for people and got paid,” she added.

In a related development, the duo who has always been known for love affairs were suspected to have made love in the restroom.

After much struggles to battle his sexual urges, Big Brother Naija housemate Ike has been spotted engaging in hot romance with Mercy.