Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Khafi again got the viewers of the reality TV show talking after she campaigned for her lover, Gedoni, Concise News reports.

Biggie, on Tuesday, asked the ‘pepper dem’ housemates to whip up a one minute campaign for contestants who are up for possible eviction on Sunday.

Despite being given opportunity to campaign, the housemates were not allowed to solicit votes for themselves.

According to Biggie, this was an act of kindness to fellow housemates.

Khafi solicited votes for her man, describing him as a pillar for her and other housemates.

Thereafter, viewers took to their Twitter handles to react, with many hoping that Gedoni gets evicted so that she can focus on the grand prize.

Recall that Khafi has been in the news over the past few weeks as a result of her relationship and sexual activities with Gedoni

Below are some reactions:

This girl is a clown I swear 😂😂😂😂😂😂, I've literally laughed my head off. Campaigning for votes for Gedoni and can't mention a single sentence without the name Gedoni. Aunty wey mumu. — Precious Gbakara (@PGbakara) August 20, 2019

We are setting you free from Gedoni come sunday…..you will thank us later. — Happything (@jolly_thing) August 20, 2019

Khafi you have to cry on Sunday.. That's how we can help and save you from Venita and Gedoni headaches.. — Phyllix (@virgotraitz) August 20, 2019

I love Mrs. Gedoni soo much, but I must say she talks like an automated sewing machine! #BBNaija — Amdas Blackman (@amakomasoud) August 20, 2019

This khafi girl needs to receive some sences oooo😏😏Gedoni ko Gemini nii — Olufunlayo (@Olufunlayo2) August 20, 2019

Khafi we're doing you a favour by sending Gedoni home.. We just want him to see that you and Mercy have stronger teams out here.. He feels you both are weak — Lilian Kyrian (@LillyKyrian) August 20, 2019

Chaii see this mumu girl campaigning for Gedoni.. #BBNaija — Rolloyds (@rolloyds) August 20, 2019