 

BBNaija Housemates, khafi and Gedoni
BBNaija Housemates, khafi and Gedoni (image courtesy: Africa Magic)

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Khafi again got the viewers of the reality TV show talking after she campaigned for her lover, Gedoni, Concise News reports.

Biggie, on Tuesday, asked the ‘pepper dem’ housemates to whip up a one minute campaign for contestants who are up for possible eviction on Sunday.

Despite being given opportunity to campaign, the housemates were not allowed to solicit votes for themselves.

According to Biggie, this was an act of kindness to fellow housemates.

Khafi solicited votes for her man, describing him as a pillar for her and other housemates.

Thereafter, viewers took to their Twitter handles to react, with many hoping that Gedoni gets evicted so that she can focus on the grand prize.

Recall that Khafi has been in the news over the past few weeks as a result of her relationship and sexual activities with Gedoni

