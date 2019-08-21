The suspended chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla, has filed a suit to challenge his probe by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Concise News reports that Obono-Obla was suspended on August 14 and he is being investigated for alleged falsification of records and financial impropriety by the ICPC.

In a letter announcing his suspension, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said Obono-Obla should step aside pending the commission concludes its investigation.

However, according to the Punch, Obono-Obla refused to appear before the ICPC on Monday and had proceeded to the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday to challenge the probe.

The newspaper reported its sources confirmed that Obono-Obla refused to appear before the ICPC owing to his plan to challenge the summons by the commission.

Oluwatosin Ojaomo, who served as a prosecutor under him at the SPIP, was quoted to have said that Obono-Obla, in the suit, is seeking to restrain the ICPC from arresting or summoning him.

“He contends in the suit that the ICPC had already judged him and convicted him before inviting him for interrogation,” Ojaomo reportedly said.