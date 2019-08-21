President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the incoming ministers to channel all requests for meetings with him through his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Concise News reports.

He added that all Federal Executive Council matters be coordinated through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Buhari gave the directive on Tuesday at the end of the Presidential Retreat for ministers-designate, presidential aides and other top government functionaries at the State House in Abuja.

“In terms of coordination, kindly ensure that all submissions for my attention or meeting requests be channelled through the Chief of Staff, while all Federal Executive Council matters be coordinated through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),” he was quoted as saying in the speech published by his media adviser, Femi Adesina.

The President reminded the appointees of the task ahead of them and urged the new ministers to engage and benefit from the experience of their colleagues who serve in his cabinet during his first tenure.

According to him, the service to the nation is not easy work and can be unappreciated at times.

President Buhari asked all the incoming members of his cabinet to see the opportunity to serve as an honour and give their best to deliver on the mandate.

He also stressed the need for working collaboratively and purposefully to achieve quicker results, adding that four years should not be seen as a very long time.

In a separate statement, Adesina noted that the two-day retreat came to an end with a charge from the President to the ministers-designate to rise to the challenging responsibilities of the office.

The final day, according to him, kicked off with a presentation on Cabinet Processes and Procedures, by the SGF, Boss Mustapha.

This was followed by a presentation by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on aligning government policies with the ideology, manifesto and campaign promises of the ruling party.

Subsequent presentations touched on budgeting, civil service reforms, public procurement, the relationships between ministers and permanent secretaries, and effective partnerships between executive, legislature and state governments.

In his remarks, Mustapha announced the introduction of a new Cabinet Memorandum Review and Approval Process.

According to him, this is aimed at improving the quality and efficiency of government decision-making and policy implementation, as well as increasing coordination and coherence within the government.

The ministers-designate will be sworn in on Wednesday, August 21 at the State House, after which they will be allocated portfolios by the President.