All Africa Games: Flying Eagles Defeat South Africa, Face Morocco In Last Group Game

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles defeated South Africa 2-1 at the ongoing 12th All Africa Games on Tuesday at l the Stade Hassan Moulay, Rabat, Morocco to record their first win after playing 1-1 draw in their first match.

Concise News learnt that Flying Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso in their first Group A fixture last Friday.

The Flying Eagles took the lead on the hour mark through Collins Sor following a cross from the near side.

The Flying Eagles had other chances but failed to double their lead before the end of the first half.

The South Africans went in search of the equaliser after the break and their efforts were rewarded when Ofentse Mashiane hit the back of the net in the 55th minute with a powerful shot following a superb delivery by Siyanda Msani from a set-piece.

Abubakar Ahmad, however, netted the winning goal for Nigeria 14 minutes from time.

Paul Aigbogun’s men will take on hosts Morocco in their last group game on Friday.