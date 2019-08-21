Nigeria’s Flying Eagles defeated South Africa 2-1 at the 12th All Africa Games on Tuesday to record their first win after playing 1-1 draw in their Group A opener.

Concise News learned that the U20 Eagles took the lead at the Stade Hassan Moulay, Rabat, on the hour mark through Collins Sor following a cross from the near side.

They had other chances but failed to double their lead before the end of the first half.

The South Africans went in search of the equaliser after the break and their efforts were rewarded when Ofentse Mashiane hit the back of the net in the 55th minute with a powerful shot following a superb delivery by Siyanda Msani from a set-piece.

But Abubakar Ahmad netted the winner for Nigeria 14 minutes from time.

Paul Aigbogun’s men will take on hosts Morocco in their last group game on Friday.