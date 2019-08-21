Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Lizzy Anjorin has cleared the air on allegations that she did not congratulate Toyin Abraham on her engagement and baby’s arrival.

Concise News earlier reported that Toyin got engaged and welcomed a newborn in the United States on Wednesday, last week after which her fellow entertainers took to their Instagram handles to send in their congratulatory messages.

Fans who knew the actresses to be close allies however shaded Anjorin for not posting a picture of the actress on her Instagram handle to celebrate her.

Reacting, Anjorin in a post asked how many celebrities have celebrated her in the past or stood by her when she received death threats.

She wrote” January 8th my mother’s remembrance..January 13th ..turbaning, April 4th ..My birthday, June 6 my daughter’s birthday, July 11th ..Celebration of my house. 27th of July.. Death threat..”

“Especially the last one how many artist carry placard ?? I received a death threat few weeks ago .. just 2 or 3 celeb comment under the post. Others wish theirself quick death on instablog with private account and yet none of my fans drag anybody …”

“I go dance from January to December una no drag any celebs to come and buy cloth or repost my advert .The write up under my new house will make a blind man shed tears ..yet I never dragged anybody in celebrating with me …”

“Oh Allah I just told you, let any soul that is born through punani or through knife dragging my innocent name in baseless issue die miserable…look at how I defend them behind them, let things that make them happy turn to things of sorrow for them.”

“Oh Allah look at how I struggle to survive, how I struggle to feed myself..look at how I mind my business with 100% pure heart, let all the bad minded souls towards me perish like the way pharaoh perished in red sea ..”

.

“All I want is money ,rest of mind , long life , good health and all beautiful things of life for myself and my loyal fans 🙏🙏🙏..biko who will join me to say Amen”

In a subsequent post, Anjorin shared a screenshot of where she congratulated Toyin and her husband in a comment section.

Responding to the post, Toyin said ” we love and appreciate you sis” with ‘thank you’emojis.