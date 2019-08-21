2023: Kano Gov. Ganduje Speaks On Buhari's Replacement

Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning formular ahead of the 2023 presidential election is “realism and idealism.”

Concise News learned that the ruling APC has an unwritten code for the return of power to the southern region of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari’s (who is from the north) second term.

This power rotation arrangement which is also practiced by the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gives an eight-year rule of two terms for the president from each region.

Ganduje who spoke on Tuesday during a briefing with the press as he marked his 100 days in office, said the party might not go with the zoning arrangement for the presidency in 2023.

He admitted that, although he does not have the power to decide which zone produces the next Nigerian leader, everyone should be given an equal platform to vie for the seat.

“About the zoning issue, which was triggered by the governor of Kaduna State, it is an issue between realism and idealism,” Ganduje noted.

“Idealism is a situation whereby things should be according to ideal, and, if things are according to ideal, then everybody has equal opportunity, equal chance to contest and then whatever the people decide would triumph. That is idealism.”

According to him, “Now, the issue of realism, Nigeria is multi-tribal and that is why we have geopolitical zones, that is why we have, even during the colonial time, North and South, but now we have states and geopolitical zones.

“So, in reality, people are yearning for participation from different geopolitical zones: North and South. That is still in our mind.

“The reality of the situation is that people are clamouring (over) marginalisation in the leadership of the country but the idealism is that people should participate and be elected based on their capacity and capability.

“So, it is not the governor of Kano State that would decide whether it would be idealism or realism.

“It is the party that would determine which theory (ism) should be applied in Nigeria. Politics is a game of numbers. So, the political party should decide which one to follow.”