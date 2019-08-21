Shehu Sani has predicted doom for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) when President Muhammadu Buhari ends his tenure in 2023, Concise News reports.

The former Kaduna Central Senator noted that the APC will end once Buhari ends his tenure as the country’s leader.

“APC is not a party that is founded on ideology; it is a party that is found on resentment against PDP and it is also a party that is founded under the banner of President Buhari,” he told Guardian.

“It is unfortunate for all the promises and pledges of cleaning, reforming and reconfiguring this country; the ruling APC had failed.

“They have failed in their pledge to revamp the economy. They have failed to respect the rule of law and fundamental rights of citizens.”

He added: “They have failed in their promises to uphold the honour of the common man. They have failed in their promises to lay a good example for compliance with democratic values and progressive governance.

“The ruling APC is not different from the party they overthrew, and that is why so many people have left the party.

“Most of the people who are in APC today are going back to PDP. They are with Buhari because he is in power. And they will leave Buhari the very day he leaves power.

“They are not with Buhari because of his ideas, integrity, and thinking. Where were they in 2003, 2007 and 2011? They were with PDP. Buhari will not know who his friends or enemies are until he is out of power.”