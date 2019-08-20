Zlatan Ibile Slaps DJ Cuppy’s Butt (Video)

Nigerian indigenous rapper Zlatan Ibile appears to have accidentally slapped the backside of famous Disc Jockey DJ Cuppy.

In the video, which has gone viral, the duo make a dance move to trending “Gelato.”

This has caused a debate among tweeps as regards if he hit the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola or not.

Fans also complained that the disc jockey, in a skimpy dress, did not take precautions while dancing because when she jumps, her dress goes up, thereby exposing her body.

See video:

Omg did Zlatan just tap DJ Cuppy's butt or its just me?? 😳😳#FreeCuppy pic.twitter.com/CoW2l68yTV — Trend Amplifier || RT & I'd Followback (@queeninghere) August 19, 2019

He tapped it, tho it was very quick and might not have been deliberate — KING ōf QUEENS☯ 👑 (@izudopey0098) August 19, 2019

We need VAR to judge this….

It damn too fast pic.twitter.com/q6MdG9T3OM — Lawrence😎😎 (@Lawrenc27788230) August 19, 2019

He tapped it ooo😂😂💔 — XA BIGIO ⚔️ (@xa_bigio) August 19, 2019