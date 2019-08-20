Starboy Records boss Wizkid has broken a record of becoming the first African artiste to hit eight million monthly streams on Spotify.

Spotify is an online music streaming platform that pays royalties based on the number of total songs streamed.

Streaming records reveal Wizkid’s popularity on the platform on Monday, August 19th.

This win follows Wizkid’s recent collaboration with DJ Spinall and Tiwa Savage on “Dis Love.”

In the previous records, the highest monthly listener was held by Congolese artiste Maitre Gims.

Wizkid also features on “Like,” a new single by British-Ghanaian rapper Kojo Funds.

The music star is also the first African artiste to walk the runway at a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show while his song`Soco’ played at the background.

Rise to stardom

Wizkid started recording music at age 11, and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group himself and a couple of his church friends formed.

In 2018, he became the first African artiste to sell out Skyway Theatre. The only other artiste who has achieved the same feat in Minnesota is Beyonce.

The “Sweet Love” singer recently made Billboard entry for his collaboration with Beyonce on her “Lion King” inspired album.

Recently, the multiple-award-winning singer was in the news after he deleted all the posts on his Instagram page without stating the reason to his followers.

Wizkid and success

Prior to the time of his action, he had announced that he was not satisfied with the level of his success.

Wizkid described success as the number of lives one has touched in their career.

He said, “Success is making sure that every African child out there has an opportunity to actually get ahead in life. Success, for me, is touching people’s lives.”

“There are a whole lot of things happening around the world. There’s poverty around the world. I will definitely like to do more. I don’t think I am successful yet, to be frank.”