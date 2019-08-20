Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has cursed those stealing or diverting foods or reliefs meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Zulum, who personally supervised the distributions of food items to about 200, 000 IDPs in Monguno for two days, asked any official and collaborators among the displaced persons that engage in diversion of foodstuffs or theft to desist forthwith or receive the anger of God.

Special Adviser to the governor on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said the governor was concerned about Issue of diversion of foods at IDPs camps as well as some IDPs collecting multiple rations.

“May the wrath of God come upon anyone who has collected allocation ticket but came here to collect what is meant for others,” the governor said through the camp administrator, Malam Babagana, who raised a copy of Qu’ran.

“The curse of God through the instrumentality of the Qur’an, shall come upon any person” from himself as the number one citizen in the state “down to humanitarian officials of SEMA (State Emergency Management), NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) , other government officials and anybody at all,” who diverts food meant for IDPs.”