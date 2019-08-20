Alexis Sanchez may be on his way out of Manchester United as Inter Milan expect to finalise a loan deal for the forward, Concise News understands.

The Italian side already have Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from United and are now lining up for the former Barcelona man.

This news medium understands that the Chile international has been long touted to exit the Old Trafford team.

Inter will present the deal to the Premier League side on Tuesday or Wednesday.

While speaking after the side’s 1-1 draw with Wolves, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Let’s see what happens.

“At the moment he is our player. Some clubs have shown interest in Alexis.”

Sanchez, 30, was not in the squad for the Wolves match on Monday and only managed two goals last season.

He joined United in January 2018 from Arsenal, striking just five times in 45 games.