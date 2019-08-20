Fast-rising music artist, Tosin Oguntayo a.k.a Tosin Music has released his anticipated single tune titled “Bintinlaye.”

Speaking about the song, the singer said it’s a feel-good song that aims to reduce anxiety and worry while getting people to stay calm.

“The word, Bintinlaye, is gotten from a proverbial Yoruba phrase meaning the world is worthless, don’t take it too seriously,” he said.

According to him, the song is made up mainly of pop sounds, the song blends guitars, electronic sounds, and proverbial Yoruba and English lyrics, expressed in an unconventional manner.

Shedding light on his musical journey, he said he started playing with drums and the guitar at an early age, built upon the sounds of artists like Asa, John Mayer, Fela, and Jon Bellion and together with his personality, created his own sound.

He stated that social media has been of massive help to him and other artistes in general in terms of promoting and distributing music, especially through Instagram and Facebook.

Tosin Music has done stage plays, toured cities and worked with artistes like Aramide, Ayoola amongst others.

Listen Audio: