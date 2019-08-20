D’Tigress head coach Otis Hugley Jr has set sights at winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after the team claimed the 2019 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

Nigeria beat Senegal in the final of the 2019 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket on Sunday.

Speaking after the feat, Hugley said the side must be ready to work harder to secure a spot at the Tokyo Olympics and also make a huge impact in the competition.

“We have to go through November and February and we are going to work really hard to do that. And the goal is not just to get there it’s to win it,” he said.

On calling up new players for the team, Hugley said, “We’ll see, I’m sure the winning is going to generate a lot of interest but the ticket to the Olympics is going to generate tremendous interest. So we’ll see.”

The Nigerian team are in Group A of the first window for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers and will face Mozambique and Congo DR.