Suspected kidnap kingpin Hamisu Wadume, named in the clash between policemen and soldiers two weeks ago in Taraba state, has been rearrested, Concise News understands.

It was learned that police operatives tied to the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team nabbed Wadume in the Hotoro area of Kano state.

Hamisu, according to the police, was rearrested in the late hours of Monday.

“The operatives of the Nigeria Police have re-arrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume. He was re-arrested in the late hours of yesterday, 19th August, 2019 in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State,” the police tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

POLICE RE-ARREST NOTORIOUS KIDNAP KINGPIN

“Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM,mni while commending the Police operatives for their perseverance and painstaking efforts, has expressed his profound gratitude to all Nigerians for their unparalleled show of love and empathy to the Force and …,” the police added.

How Hamisu escaped

The police had, on 8 August, announced that three of their personnel and a civilian had been allegedly killed by soldiers in Taraba.

Spokesman for the police, DCP Frank Mba, said the officers were killed while on investigative activities within the Ibi area of the northeast state.

He said that the officers had gone to arrest Hamisu, who had been indicted in a series of high-profile kidnap incidents in the State.

According to Mba, the police operatives, led by ASP Felix Adolije of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) came under sudden attack by soldiers along Ibi–Jalingo Road, as they were taking the arrested suspect Wadume to the Command Headquarters in Jalingo.

The soldiers were alleged to have, thereafter, released the handcuffed suspect, Hamisu,

“Three Policemen (comprising one Inspector and two Sergeants) and one civilian died as a result of gunshot injuries sustained in the attack while others sustained serious gunshot wounds. The soldiers thereafter released the handcuffed suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, who is now on the run,” a statement from Mba read.

Accordion to Mba, Hamisu is a notorious kidnap kingpin, who has been on the police wanted list for his complicity in the abduction of an Oil-Mogul in Taraba.

He said that a ransom of about One Hundred Million Naira (N100,000,000) was paid to Hamisu.

The Nigerian Army has since set up a high-powered team to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.