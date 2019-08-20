The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has vowed to ensure the life ban placed on a former Super Eagles star Samson Siasia by FIFA is overturned, Concise News reports.

This news medium had reported that Siasia was handed a life ban by the football ruling body for match fixing.

While reacting to the development, the NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi described the ban as shocking, saying its lawyers will “study and provide legal advice to the federation.”

“The NFF was shocked to learn of the investigation and subsequent decision by the FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Chamber) placing a life ban on Mr. Samson Siasia,” the NFF noted.

“He is a football legend but most importantly he is a Nigerian. We respect the FIFA processes.”

He added that “the least we as a Federation can do is empathise with him at this time make ourselves available to him and hope that in some way he is able to clear his name.”